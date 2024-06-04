In mid-May, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Israel, with unwavering support from the United States in the form of arms and military aid, has been waging a devastating eight-month war in the besieged enclave, killing more than 36,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing a separate case of genocide brought by South Africa. Since the case began, the court has ruled that Israel is "plausibly" committing genocide in Gaza and that it must take measures to prevent it. In the second ruling, delivered on May 24, the UN top court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, the southernmost city of Gaza.

The ICC’s announcement, considered long overdue by global human rights organisations in holding Israel accountable for its war crimes, has elicited varied reactions from the international community, highlighting a growing divide among Israel’s Western allies.

Since the ICC lacks an independent enforcement mechanism or police force, prosecuting war crimes depends on the cooperation of its 124 member states. Bound by the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding document, signatory states would be obligated to arrest and turn over Netanyahu and Gallant to the court if warrants are issued.

Adnan Zulfiqar, an associate professor of law at Rutgers Law School, tells TRT World that the ICC Prosecutor’s request for warrants, alongside South Africa’s case against Israel before the ICJ, presents a fundamental dilemma for Israel’s Western allies. “Are they willing to sacrifice the rules-based order for Netanyahu’s right-wing government?”

While the US and Israel are not signatories of the Rome Statute, other Western states are. Several European governments, including France and Belgium, and even Israel’s close ally Germany, have expressed their commitment to adhering to the ICC's rulings.

In contrast, the White House and the UK stand out as exceptions among Israel’s other Western allies and the bulk of the international community, choosing to vehemently defend Israel against the ICC's jurisdiction.

Related Does US rejection of ICC orders against Israel hold weight?

US echoes Israel’s fear and anxiety

The US, Israel’s staunchest ally, has reacted to the news of Israel being brought now before two of the UN’s most important war crime courts with a similar fervour as Israel’s – one of fury and anxiety.

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the ICC, and his office applied for an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant – the most responsible, Khan noted – for committing crimes of war and crimes against humanity “as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy.”

The investigation his office conducted, Khan said in a statement, showed evidence of Israel’s intentional and systematic deprivation of civilians in Gaza of objects indispensable to human survival, causing famine, using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, and intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population, among other crimes contrary to articles of the Rome Statute.

Both Israeli and US officials met the application of international law with strong rebukes, releasing statements disfavoring the court’s decision, calling it “outrageous” and accusing it of antisemitism.

Israel even went as far as threatening a chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to pressure her into abandoning a war crimes investigation, as reported by The Guardian.

“The truth is that even the news that the request for arrest was made influenced Israel. Because, although the Israeli authorities threatened the Court, it should be noted that these threats are a manifestation of fear and anxiety,” Muhammed Demirel, Associate Professor of Criminal Procedure Law at Istanbul University, tells TRT World.

Similarly, a group of Republican senators in the US White House threatened both the court and its officials with economic and diplomatic sanctions, stating, "Target Israel, and we will target you."

The sanctions being threatened would target the ICC's employees and associates and include visa sanctions for the families of ICC personnel.

US officials’ determination to punish the international judicial organ for going after Israeli leaders, along with lawmakers’ rush to prepare sanction proposal bills, echoes Tel Aviv's anxiety and fear over its complicity in the same war crimes seeking to be prosecuted.

“In a shockingly transparent moment while complaining of ICC action against Israel, US Senator Lindsey Graham acknowledged that his concern was “if they do this to Israel, we’re next,” seemingly admitting to American commission of war crimes,” Professor Zulfiqar says.