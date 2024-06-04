TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Two pilots killed as training aircraft crashes in central Türkiye
An aircraft belonging to the Air Forces Command took off from the 12th Air Transport Main Base Command in Kayseri for training and crashed for an unknown reason, says Türkiye's National Defence Ministry.
Two pilots killed as training aircraft crashes in central Türkiye
Search and rescue efforts have begun, the ministry stated. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
June 4, 2024

Two pilots were killed after a training aircraft crashed in central Türkiye, the country’s National Defence Ministry has said.

The SF-260D type aircraft belonging to the Air Forces Command, which took off from the 12th Air Transport Main Base Command in Kayseri for training, crashed for an unknown reason, the ministry said on X on Tuesday.

Search and rescue efforts have begun, it added.

RECOMMENDED

After reports of a training aircraft crash, Search and rescue, and firefighting teams were dispatched to the Hasan Arpa neighbourhood in Kayseri's Kocasinan district.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC