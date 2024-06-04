The Kremlin said it was understandable that some countries were declining to take part in a Swiss-hosted peace summit on Ukraine this month because the gathering lacked clear goals and it was absurd to hold it without Russia.

Ukraine says more than 100 countries and organisations have agreed to attend the summit on June 15-16, to which Moscow has not been invited.

"This is a completely absurd activity, this is an idle pastime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. He said it was obvious the meeting was not geared towards results, and "that's why many countries don't want to waste time."

In a blow to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, China has said it will not take part - something Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin noted with satisfaction in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

He cited press reports saying Saudi Arabia would not go either, although the kingdom has not publicly announced its position on the summit. Peskov said that was a sovereign matter for Saudi Arabia.

West have no ‘immunity’ for Russian strikes