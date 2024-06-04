It is only a matter of time before Turkmenistan's gas is transferred to Türkiye and Europe through the expanded Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP), the Turkish president has said.

"Our long-standing cooperation, crowned with infrastructure investments such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines and TANAP, has not only benefited Türkiye and Azerbaijan but has also made significant contributions to the energy security of the region and Europe," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a statement, on Tuesday.

His comment was read out at the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"We are aiming to complete electricity export on Nahcivan and Igdir-Nahcivan natural gas line projects as soon as possible," he said.

"Türkiye is determined to maintain peace and stability in the West Caucasus," he added.

