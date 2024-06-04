Palestinians displaced by the Gaza war have been living in "appalling" conditions, with children sometimes going for a whole day without food and thousands sharing the same toilet, Oxfam warned.

"Despite Israeli assurances that full support would be provided for people fleeing, most of Gaza has been deprived of humanitarian aid, as famine inches closer," the aid agency said on Tuesday.

"A food survey by aid agencies in May found that 85 percent of children did not eat for a whole day at least once in the three days before the survey was conducted," it added.

Since Israeli troops launched their invasion into Rafah on May 6, an average of eight aid trucks per day have entered, Oxfam said, citing UN figures.

While hundreds of commercial food trucks are estimated to be entering daily, the goods on board include non-nutritious energy drinks, chocolate and cookies, and are often very expensive, it added.

"By the time a famine is declared, it will be too late," Oxfam's Middle East and North Africa director, Sally Abi Khalil, said.

"Obstructing tonnes of food for a malnourished population while waving through caffeine-laced drinks and chocolate is sickening."

'Forced to rely on the sea'