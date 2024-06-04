At about 3 p.m. on a hot summer’s day in New Delhi, India, when temperatures were hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, a group of men huddled over a smartphone, eagerly watching something.

From afar, you would be forgiven for thinking that the men were watching the latest blockbuster movie, but they were glued to the news, as the trends of the Indian national elections started trickling in, which have been nothing short of nail-biting.

While the exit polls released on June 1 had projected a landslide win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the official trends show a much closer contest with the multi-party opposition led by Indian National Congress, called the INDIA bloc, putting up a performance better than what most pollsters had estimated.

On average, 12 different exit polls had said that the BJP led NDA would win 365 seats, while the INDIA bloc would be restricted to 146 seats. Nine out of the 12 polls had said that the NDA would win over 350 seats.

However, by around 4 p.m., the BJP-led NDA was leading in less than 300 seats, of which the BJP had less than 250. By 5.30 pm, the BJP’s lead had slipped further to less than 240 seats, and the NDA's to less than 290 seats.

At precisely the same time, the INDIA bloc was now leading in over 230 seats. This was at odds even with the most conservative and measured projections given by the Hindi language newspaper Dainik Bhaskar- which said the NDA would win 281-350 seats, while the INDIA bloc would be limited to 145-201 seats.

The results show a significant drop for the BJP compared to their performance in 2019, when they had single-handedly managed to cross the majority mark of 272, with 303 seats. If the trends hold, then the BJP would be dependent on its allies to form the government at the Centre, and PM Modi’s bid for a rare third term as PM could depend on their allies staying loyal.

“The trends explain the kind of tenacity and vibrancy of the Indian democracy. The narrative that was created with the help of some sections of the media and the exit polls is challenged. Brand Modi has been affected, and the opposition is feeling jubilant,” Rasheed Kidwai, a political analyst, told TRT World.

Kidwai’s point is borne out by the vote margins as well. Modi won the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and 2019 by huge margins. In 2019, Modi won the seat with close to 700,000 votes, almost 500,000 more than his next rival. In 2024, though the seat has been called in his favour, Modi has won only a little over 600,000 votes and a vote margin of only a little over 150,000 votes.

Vijendra Singh, who works as a cab driver with cab aggregating services such as Uber and Ola, was one of the men watching the trends on their smartphones. A supporter of the opposition, he hails from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and had travelled to his hometown to cast his vote.

“We don’t just want a change. We need change, to ensure there is no tanashahi (dictatorship). The BJP is doing whatever they want. They even called the

protesting farmers

separatists and Pakistanis. That shouldn’t happen,” he said while expressing his happiness that the BJP’s tally was dwindling.

Anshu Kumar, who works as a chauffeur for a family in Delhi and is also from Uttar Pradesh, agrees with his friend Singh. “The biggest problems are price rise and unemployment. A lot of people voted based on these issues,” he says.

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh, known colloquially as UP, is the most populous state in India, which sends the highest number of parliamentarians (80) to Delhi, from across India’s 28 states. It is said that ‘the road to Delhi passes through UP,’ as more often than not, the party that performs well in this Hindi heartland state, goes on to grab power at the Centre.

Trends showed that the BJP was leading in less than half the seats in UP. In fact, the Samajwadi Party, a regional party part of the INDIA bloc, is leading in the most seats.