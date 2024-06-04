India’s long election cycle ended on Tuesday, giving both supporters of incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the opposition results they can describe as successes.

As counting continued in the late evening, it was becoming clear that the Hindu nationalist Modi’s divisive politics and his mixed economic record did not give him the supermajority in parliament that his party aimed for.

The opposition led by the Congress party surprisingly gained significant electoral territory.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win 238 seats down from the 303 seats it secured in 2019. However, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Modi is still slated to win 283 constituencies, which is over the 272-majority threshold needed in India’s 543-member parliament to form a government, according to projections.

This also means that Modi will march to a third term. The final results will be declared next week.

The opposition alliance has been projected to win 232 seats in the world’s most populous country, marking a significant comeback compared to 2019, when it won only 94 seats.

“The opposition ran a better campaign condemning the BJP’s “divisive politics” and pointing to attacks and intimidation of minorities by right-wing Hindus and anti-Muslim hate speech by some of the BJP supporters. The opposition also criticised Mr Modi himself for failing to stem communal and ethnic strife,” says Dr Dawood Azami, an expert on international affairs.

Other experts also credit the opposition's “tremendous resilience” in the face of rising Hindu nationalism under Modi.

The opposition is led by Rahul Gandhi, the grandson of Indria Gandhi, India’s former prime minister, who was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, one of the country’s founding fathers and an advocate of secularism.

Experts say the BJP will face a formidable opposition in the parliament.

“To have a stronger opposition augurs very well for India’s democracy that has taken a hit during Modi’s 10-year rule,” said Rasheed Kidwai, an Indian journalist and the author of “24 Akbar Road,” a book about Congress party’s history which is closely linked with Nehru and Gandhi family.

It’s the economy, stupid!

Many dissatisfied Indian voters, who backed the opposition bloc, expressed their struggles to find proper jobs under Modi’s reign while the South Asia country has set its sights on becoming a global power by pursuing an assertive foreign policy.

“Unlike in the previous two national elections involving Modi, there wasn’t any overwhelming national issue or wave that dominated the campaign in 2024. Therefore, the vote this time was largely about trusting the leader and the party, as well as local issues such as services, governance, employment and poverty,” Azami tells TRT World.

New government jobs are hard to find in India, leaving many young people with rural backgrounds and little education without work, something that could have pushed them to vote for a change.

The Modi government has also continued to crack down on political opponents making citizens concerned about their basic rights and freedoms.

Modi’s alliance is losing in some controversial districts like the Faizabad constituency, where the prime minister recently inaugurated the Ram temple built in place of a mosque.