Mexico made history by electing its first woman president, Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist from the governing Morena party who will succeed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in October.

Despite her close political alignment with López Obrador and shared beliefs about addressing inequality, she is seen as less confrontational and more driven by data than her predecessor and mentor, offering a fresh perspective for Mexico's future.

After her recent victory, many in the country are looking to see how Sheinbaum's distinct personality and background will establish her leadership.

While her focus will fall mainly on curbing the country's rising violence, the 61-year-old former Mexico City mayor with Jewish background will also be tasked with addressing several other issues at home, including electricity and water shortages, during a time when the country is battling one of its worst droughts.

"The question we now have is nobody really knows what kind of Sheinbaum they're going to get once she becomes president. She is extremely close to López Obrador, but will she remain that close? Or will she pursue her own agenda? And if she does, she obviously has an interest and also a lot of experience with the energy industry, and maybe the changes we see are not as drastic as we would have seen under López Obrador," global risk analyst Jimena Blanco told Reuters.

Science-based approach

A daughter to two scientists, Sheinbaum studied physics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), before continuing with her master's and doctorate degrees in energy engineering.

Her government career began in 2000, under the administration of then Mexico City's mayor López Obrador, who entrusted her with the role of environmental minister.

During her tenure as mayor of Mexico City, which began in 2018, Sheinbaum led by example, wearing a face mask during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and urging others to do the same, as the virus took a devastating toll on Mexico. Speaking to The Associated Press in an interview last year, Sheinbaum said, "I believe in science".

Despite falling ill during the pandemic, López Obrador had refused to wear a mask, in line with his government's non-mandatory mask policy, even as the country went on to record the world's fifth-highest COVID-19 death toll.

Sheinbaum's formal scientific education has been a consistent theme throughout her career. In 2007, she served as part of a group of scientists and decision-makers awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their contributions to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Water woes

Water issues, too, have been a primary concern leading up to the election. Mexico City relies on the Cutzamala system, a network of three reservoirs which provides a significant portion of its water supply. However, the system is currently reported to be at a historically low capacity, less than 28 percent, as a result of the drought.

According to experts, the densely populated metropolitan area of 22 million may run out of water as early as June 26, a day also referred to as Day Zero.

In a debate late last month between Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez, who represents an opposition coalition, Gálvez pointed fingers at Sheinbaum's party for its inaction.

"Right now, we are experiencing one of the worst droughts because the Morena government did absolutely nothing to solve the problem," Gálvez said. "And here, Claudia, you were unable to resolve the water issue. You call yourself a scientist, you boast about your awards, and today, we continue with environmental emergencies."