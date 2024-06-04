WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Netanyahu could be prolonging Gaza war for political aims': Biden
An Israeli government spokesperson says it is "outside the diplomatic norms of every right-thinking country" for US President Biden to make such comments.
'Netanyahu could be prolonging Gaza war for political aims': Biden
Biden said he warned Israel not to make the same mistake the US did after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that led to "endless wars." / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 4, 2024

US President Joe Biden has said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu may be stalling on ending the war on Gaza for political reasons, according to an interview with the Time magazine.

The comments in the May 28 interview were made a few days before Biden detailed a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, and as the Israeli prime minister struggles with deep political divisions at home.

Asked whether he thought Netanyahu was prolonging the war for his own political reasons, Biden said on Tuesday: "There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion."

Biden, who has been pushing for an end to the nearly eight-month war, also said it was "uncertain" whether Israeli forces have committed war crimes in Gaza.

He rejected allegations that Israel is using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, but said: "I think they've engaged in activity that is inappropriate."

Biden said he warned Israel not to make the same mistake the US did after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that led to "endless wars."

"And they're making that mistake," he said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedGaza genocide pushes Israel's Netanyahu to the brink

'Outside the diplomatic norms'

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer, asked about the interview, said it was "outside the diplomatic norms of every right-thinking country" for Biden to make such comments about Netanyahu.

Last month, the International Criminal Court's prosecutor in The Hague requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his defence chief, over alleged war crimes.

Opinion polls show most Israelis support the war but blame Netanyahu for the security failures and would vote him out if there were an election.

Mass street protests have become weekly events, drawing tens of thousands demanding the government do more to bring home hostages calling for Netanyahu to go.

RelatedUS-Israel ties will persist, even if Biden-Netanyahu relationship doesn't
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC