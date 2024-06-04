As the final results of the Indian elections trickle in, two victorious independent candidates have captured the admiration of many for winning their seats from jail.

Amritpal Singh, a Sikh separatist candidate who is not supported by any political party, contested and won the Khadoor Sahib seat in the state of Punjab.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, better known as Engineer Rashid, is also an independent candidate currently facing terror charges, who won the Baramulla seat in the India-administered Kashmir.

Singh the 'moderate' separatist

Singh has advocated for a separate homeland for Sikhs - a state called Khalistan - and is the chief of the local Waris Punjab De organisation. The demand for a separate Sikh homeland has been around since the 1970s, but was largely suppressed in the 1990s after the state's crackdown.

The 30-year-old was arrested last year by the Punjab Police, under the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government, with the help of the BJP-led Union government.

Singh was slapped with charges related to the National Security Act (NSA) after he and many of his supporters stormed a police station, while armed, demanding the release of one of his aides. He continues to be incarcerated.

But this arrest may have worked in his favour during the elections, said Sandeep Singh, an independent multimedia journalist who has reported on Khadoor Sahib and Singh.

Speaking to TRT World, the journalist explained, "The state cracked down on him. Not just him, but pretty much all of Punjab. (The) internet was also cut off, which made Punjab angry. People were very upset. They were very angry that our people were being dealt with unjustly."

National daily newspaper The Indian Express reported that the arrest of over 300 young people during the police manhunt for Amritpal Singh in 2023 also contributed to his win. A lot of these young people were picked up for merely interacting with him, leaving many villagers angry.

Sandeep Singh added that while reporting on the constituency, people also spoke of the anti-drug initiative led by Amritpal Singh's organisation. Punjab has been battling drug issues for a while now, and has seen some of the country's highest number of drug overdose deaths.

During the election, Amritpal Singh also toned down his Khalistani demands. Sandeep Singh said that while Khalistan remains one of the candidate's core issues, it was not even mentioned in his election manifesto, neither were votes sought in the name of Khalistan during the campaign.