WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hamas demands Israel commit to permanent truce, full withdrawal from Gaza
Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official says "Israel only wants one phase" of the three-phase proposal presented by US President Joe Biden, "where it takes all its hostages, then it resumes its aggression and war."
Hamas demands Israel commit to permanent truce, full withdrawal from Gaza
The United States said on Sunday that if Hamas accepted the proposed plan it expected Israel to follow suit. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 4, 2024

Hamas cannot agree to any deal unless Israel makes a "clear" commitment to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from Gaza, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance group has said.

"We cannot agree to an agreement that doesn't secure, guarantee, and ensure a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and completing a real serious swap deal accordingly," Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, told a televised press conference on Tuesday.

Qatar, which alongside the United States and Egypt has been mediating talks between Hamas and Israel, has also urged Israel to provide a clear position that has the backing of its entire government to reach a deal.

A three-phase proposal presented by US President Joe Biden on Friday involved in its first phase a six-week ceasefire when Israeli forces would withdraw from "all populated areas" of Gaza and some hostages — including the elderly and women — would be freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian captives.

Under that plan, Hamas and Israel would negotiate in the same phase a permanent ceasefire that Biden said would last "as long as Hamas lives up to its commitments."

In the second phase, Biden said there would be an exchange for all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza and the permanent ceasefire would begin.

RelatedUS opposes UN draft resolution calling for immediate Gaza truce
RECOMMENDED

US expects Israel to agree

Hamdan said: "Israel only wants one phase where it takes all its hostages, then it resumes its aggression and war on our people."

"We ask mediators to get a clear position from the Israeli occupation to commit to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal," he added.

Hamas has previously said it viewed the contents of the proposal positively.

The United States said on Sunday that if Hamas accepted the proposed plan it expected Israel to follow suit.

The third phase in the proposal would include a major reconstruction plan for the Palestinian enclave, which has been devastated by eight months of war, and the return of the remains of dead hostages to their families.

RelatedBiden's Gaza ceasefire proposal 'positive' — Hamas
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC