Biden, Zelenskyy set for critical talks on Ukraine at Normandy and G7 meet
Biden's back-to-back meetings with Zelenskyy follow backlash over US President's decision to skip upcoming Ukrainian peace summit in Switzerland because he plans to attend an election fundraiser with George Clooney and Julia Roberts instead.
Biden has faced criticism for attending a fundraiser with celebrities — and skipping Ukraine summit — prompting questions about his commitment to the war in Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters  / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
June 5, 2024

US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Normandy, France, this week and then again at the G7 meeting in Italy to discuss Kiev's fight against Russia, the White House has said.

While in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings this week, Biden will "have the opportunity to sit down with President Zelenskyy" National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling to Paris on Tuesday.

"He'll have an engagement with him to talk about the state of play in Ukraine and how we can continue and deepen our support for Ukraine," Sullivan said.

Biden is also set to see Zelenskyy again at the meeting of the Group of Seven leading economies in Bari, Italy, from June 13-15, which will focus on using frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine's war effort, he said.

"So, in the course of a little more than a week, the President will have two substantive engagements with President Zelenskyy," Sullivan said.

Biden is not however attending the Ukraine summit in Lucerne, Switzerland, immediately after the G7.

Zelenskyy has said a no-show would boost Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Sullivan will attend the Swiss summit instead.

The double show of support comes after Biden faced criticism for saying he would skip an upcoming Ukrainian peace summit in Switzerland to attend an election fundraiser featuring Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts instead.

SOURCE:AFP
