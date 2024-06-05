US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Normandy, France, this week and then again at the G7 meeting in Italy to discuss Kiev's fight against Russia, the White House has said.

While in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings this week, Biden will "have the opportunity to sit down with President Zelenskyy" National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling to Paris on Tuesday.

"He'll have an engagement with him to talk about the state of play in Ukraine and how we can continue and deepen our support for Ukraine," Sullivan said.

Biden is also set to see Zelenskyy again at the meeting of the Group of Seven leading economies in Bari, Italy, from June 13-15, which will focus on using frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine's war effort, he said.

"So, in the course of a little more than a week, the President will have two substantive engagements with President Zelenskyy," Sullivan said.