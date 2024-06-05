Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet his allies to discuss forming the government, a day after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its outright majority in parliament in a surprise election verdict.

Modi's BJP won 240 seats on its own in the general election, 32 short of the halfway mark in the 543-member decision-making lower house, according to official results announced late on Tuesday.

India's NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex were down about 0.1% each in early trade after dropping about 6% each on Tuesday as the weaker-than-expected mandate for Modi triggered record foreign outflows and spooked investor sentiment on worries over the pace of reforms.

Volatility rose to the highest since March 2022 on Tuesday, before easing a bit on Wednesday.

The weakened majority for Modi's alliance could pose challenges for the more ambitious elements of the government's reform agenda, ratings agency Fitch said.

However, it added: "Despite the slimmer majority, we do expect broad policy continuity to persist, with the government retaining its focus on its capex push, ease of doing business measures, and gradual fiscal consolidation."

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP won 295 seats, more than 23 ahead of the 272 needed to form a government, but Modi would now have to depend on disparate regional parties whose political loyalties have wavered over the years.