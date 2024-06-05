TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister urges changing perceptions of Uighurs
Changing perceptions regarding cultural rights and lives of Uighurs would benefit China, Türkiye, and the broader international community, says Hakan Fidan.
Fidan's visit to the Xinjiang province is the highest-level visit from Türkiye since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then-prime minister, visited the region in April 2012. / Photo: @MFATurkiye / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 5, 2024

Visiting China this week, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed the importance of changing global perceptions of the cultural rights and lives of China's Uighur Turks.

Fidan addressed the Uighur issue while speaking to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday and advocated considering it as a matter of cultural richness without the need for any problems.

“Changing the perception in the world and the Islamic world regarding the cultural rights and lives of the Uyghurs here is beneficial for China, for us, and for everyone. Therefore, what we always say is this: we support China's one-China policy, its territorial integrity, and its sovereignty,” he said.

Fidan on Wednesday visited Urumqi, the capital of China’s northwestern Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, during which he toured the Yanghang Mosque and International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X.

Xinjiang is home to ethnic Uyghur people, who are Muslims.

The tour of Urumqi is part of a three-day official trip to China by Fidan and his delegation. Fidan is expected to visit Kashgar city in the province as well.

Strengthening ties with all regions of China

Addressing a news conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday, Fidan noted the importance of Kashgar and Urumqi cities, emphasising their role in the Sino-Turkish and Sino-Islamic world.

He said that Kashgar and Urumqi are two ancient Turkic Islamic cities that contributed to China's cultural richness.

The Turkish foreign minister also met with Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng.

Fidan's visit to the Xinjiang province is the highest-level visit from Türkiye since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then-prime minister, visited the region in April 2012.

In recent times, Türkiye has taken steps to strengthen its relations with all regions of China.

In this context, Ankara reinforced its diplomatic presence in China by opening the Chengdu Consulate General last year, in addition to its embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Economic ties

During his visit, the foreign minister also put forth concrete proposals aimed at reducing the trade deficit between the two countries, emphasising Türkiye's role as China's largest trade partner in Asia and the third-largest globally.

He urged China to import more Turkish agricultural and food products.

Additionally, Fidan conveyed Ankara’s wish for Beijing to encourage more Chinese tourists to travel to Türkiye and for China to cooperate in the field of energy, including nuclear energy.

Discussions also centred on encouraging more Chinese companies to invest in Türkiye and harmonising efforts on the Middle Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiatives.

Fidan's engagements in Beijing included meetings with high-ranking Chinese officials, including Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, Vice President Han Zheng and Foreign Minister Wang.

