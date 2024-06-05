The bodies of hundreds of villagers feared buried in Papua New Guinea landslide will not be recovered, the military said, describing recovery operations as "too dangerous".

"All efforts to recover bodies have been called off because of the danger," Major Joe Aku said on Wednesday, citing the risk of further landslides. "Recovery is non-negotiable at this stage," he said, dashing survivors' hopes of recovering loved ones.

Aku — one of the leading military officers overseeing the site — declared the highland disaster area a "no-go zone".

It will be cordoned off to the community and authorities until further notice.

Papua New Guinea's government estimates 2,000 people may have been buried in a 600 metre-long (2,000 feet) mountain of soil and boulders that engulfed a remote community in Enga province.

Aku said the toll could be closer to 650. Make-shift recovery efforts unearthed just nine bodies, according to local health authorities.

With the recovery effort now called off, the true toll of the disaster will likely never be known. "It is too dangerous to be on-site at this stage. This is the worst and biggest landslide I have seen," he said.

Papua New Guinea is one of the world's most disaster-prone regions and landslides are extremely common in its highlands.

But the estimated 7,849 villagers near Mount Mungalo, in central Papua New Guinea were not prepared for the landslide that buried families and their homes in the early hours of May 24.