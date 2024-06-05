New Delhi, India: India’s incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the 2024 parliamentary elections, marking his stamp on the history of the world’s most populated country. He became only the second leader to win three terms in a row.

His Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 constituencies in the 543-seat parliament called the Lok Sabha. That’s 32 short of the 272 needed to form the government and BJP will rely on coalition partners in the right-wing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to make up the majority.

In the election campaign, Modi projected a strong-man image, boasting that the NDA would easily secure more than 400 seats.

What’s taken analysts and India watchers by surprise is the strong showing of the Indian National Congress-led INDIA coalition, which won 231 seats - far more than the 94 it secured in the last 2019 elections.

And the opposition’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Muslim voters, analysts say.

While Muslims make up only around 14.2 percent of India's population, in a number of key states and constituencies they proved to be a significant voting bloc. These Lok Sabha elections stand out as a watershed moment in the chronicle of Indian democracy as the once-divided Muslim voters rallied behind the opposition candidates from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh to the eastern bastion of West Bengal and the northeastern frontier.

Zeyad Masroor Khan, a writer based in New Delhi who originally comes from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, says the election results have debunked the notion that Muslim voters no longer have the power to shape the political landscape.

"A lot of the credit for this great showing by the opposition goes to the Muslim voters," Khan says.

Muslims came out to vote in large numbers “despite facing formidable challenges such as scorching heat wave, and police lathi charges in constituencies like Sambhal”. During the third phase of polling on May 7 in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal region, police baton-charged voters in four Muslim-dominated villages, leaving many people injured.

The scene was chaotic, with locals claiming that the police action was unprovoked and aimed at preventing them from casting votes for the Samajwadi Party, which is part of the opposition INDIA alliance.

Despite the police action or maybe because of it, a large number of people showed up to vote in Sambhal, which registered one of the highest voter turnouts at 62.82 percent.

Many locals lamented that the incident had deterred potential voters from participating. A palpable sense of disappointment descended among the residents, who say that the voter turnout could have been even higher if not for the heavy-handed police tactics. "The Muslims have proved that they are very, very, very politically relevant to Indian political scenarios," says Khan, adding that the results send a clear message to the BJP that underestimating the political significance of India's largest minority was a grave miscalculation. Uttar Pradesh, with its vast expanse and diverse demographics, emerged as a crucible of identity politics, where the BJP's Hindutva agenda collided head-on with the aspirations and fight-for-identity politics of minority communities, particularly Muslims.

Muslims constitute around 20 percent of the population in the state - India’s biggest - and their support was crucial in defeating the BJP. In Rampur and Azamgarh, constituencies with sizable Muslim populations, the opposition’s victory margin rose.

Ateeq Ahmed, a 45-year-old social worker from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, says while BJP consolidated Hindu votes through its Hindutva agenda, Muslim voters came together to have an impact on the final outcome.