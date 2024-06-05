TÜRKİYE
Turkish Airlines currently boasts a fleet of 456 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 346 worldwide destinations, including 293 international and 53 domestic.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 5, 2024

Turkish Airlines has ranked as Türkiye's most valuable brand for the seventh straight year in 2024 with a $1.985 billion valuation, according to a statement from Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy on Wednesday.

The national flag carrier's brand value slightly decreased from $2 billion in 2023.

Major Turkish appliances makers Arcelik and Vestel followed the air carrier with values of $1.265 billion and $917 million, respectively.

Private lender Isbank overtook financial service company Garanti BBVA as its brand value rose to $859 million this year from $736 million last year and ranked fourth.

Garanti BBVA ranked in the fifth place despite raising its brand value from $767 million in 2023 to $831 million in 2024.

Automaker Ford Otosan ($816 million), state lender Ziraat Bank ($665 million), private lender Yapi Kredi ($596 million), fashion retailer LC Waikiki ($542 million) and private lender Akbank ($532) rounded out the top 10.

Commenting on the results in a separate statement, Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said retaining its first place among the most valuable brands in this year’s rankings "motivates the entire Turkish Airlines family for greater success."

"We will continue to increase our contribution to Türkiye, our economy, our employment and all sectors in which we are stakeholders," Bolat added.

Having calculated the financial worth of brands for over 20 years, Brand Finance now evaluates 5,000 brands every year.

Founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines currently boasts a fleet of 456 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 346 worldwide destinations, including 293 international and 53 domestic.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
