Turkish Airlines has ranked as Türkiye's most valuable brand for the seventh straight year in 2024 with a $1.985 billion valuation, according to a statement from Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy on Wednesday.

The national flag carrier's brand value slightly decreased from $2 billion in 2023.

Major Turkish appliances makers Arcelik and Vestel followed the air carrier with values of $1.265 billion and $917 million, respectively.

Private lender Isbank overtook financial service company Garanti BBVA as its brand value rose to $859 million this year from $736 million last year and ranked fourth.

Garanti BBVA ranked in the fifth place despite raising its brand value from $767 million in 2023 to $831 million in 2024.

Automaker Ford Otosan ($816 million), state lender Ziraat Bank ($665 million), private lender Yapi Kredi ($596 million), fashion retailer LC Waikiki ($542 million) and private lender Akbank ($532) rounded out the top 10.