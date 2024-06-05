WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia to boost military ties with Burkina Faso with more aid, instructors
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a visit to Burkina Faso promises more military support to fight terrorism amid surging Russia's influence in Africa.
Russia to boost military ties with Burkina Faso with more aid, instructors
Russia also seeks mining deals in Sierra Leone, further expanding its African footprint. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 5, 2024

Russia will send additional military supplies and instructors to Burkina Faso to help the west African country boost its defence capabilities and fight terrorism, Russian state media has quoted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying.

Burkina Faso, under military leadership since a 2022 coup, has played host to contingents of the Wagner mercenary force, whose founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last August.

"From the very first contacts between our countries after President (Ibrahim) Traore came to power, we have been very closely engaged in all areas of cooperation, including the development of military and military-technical ties", TASS news agency cited on Wednesday Lavrov as saying during a visit to Burkina Faso.

"I have no doubt that thanks to this cooperation, the remaining pockets of terrorism on the territory of Burkina Faso will be destroyed," he told a press conference in the capital Ouagadougou.

Lavrov has made a series of visits to Africa since the start of the war in Ukraine as Russia, hit by Western sanctions, seeks new trade partners and tries to rally developing countries behind its vision of a "multipolar world" no longer dominated by the United States and former European colonial powers.

RelatedRussia begins deploying troops to Burkina Faso
RECOMMENDED

Russia's influence in Africa

Growing Russian security ties with Africa, including countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger where military leaders have seized power in coups, are a source of concern to the US and other Western governments.

Separately, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday that Russian aluminium giant Rusal is in negotiations with the government of Sierra Leone on a bauxite mining concession.

Rusal already has operations in neighbouring Guinea.

Sierra Leone's mining minister made the comments on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

RIA also reported, without providing details, that Russia's top diamond producer Alrosa was planning talks with Sierra Leone.

RelatedRussian embassy reopens in Burkina Faso after over three decades
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025