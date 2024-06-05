Following the death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19, Iran faced a new crisis — a political power vacuum at the very top. Alongside Raisi, others who died in the tragic crash included foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan governor Malik Rahmati and imam Seyyed Mohammad Ali al Hashim.

Following the accident, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei declared that “there will be no disruption in the affairs of the country”. After Raisi's death was confirmed, Khamenei appointed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as the head of the executive branch until fresh elections were held “within a maximum of 50 days”.

Finding a successor to Raisi will not be an easy task. For one, his legacy will be hard to emulate.

Raisi, who emerged almost organically within Iran’s political establishment and served in various roles such as the Tehran Prosecutor's Office and Chief Prosecutor of the Court of Clerics, was appointed by Khamenei in 2016 as the head of Astan-i Quds-i Rezevi, the largest foundation in the country.

Raisi, who stood out as one of the most frequently mentioned figures for the position of supreme leader after Ali Khamenei, was nominated as a candidate against then president Hassan Rouhani in the 2017 elections to gain political experience.

Despite losing the elections, Raisi garnered a significant vote share of 39 percent. In 2019, Khamenei appointed him Head of the Iranian Judiciary.

In the presidential elections held in June 2021, Raisi was elected as the new president of Iran, receiving approximately 72 percent of the votes in an environment where the candidates were mostly conservative, and the voter turnout was a meagre 48.8 percent.

In these elections, the Council of Guardians of the Constitution officially rejected the candidature applications of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, Rouhani-era first vice president Ishak Jahangiri, former Parliament deputies Masoud Pizishkian and Mostafa Tajzadeh.

Only seven candidates – five conservatives and two reformists – were approved.

Among the conservative candidates, former secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council and chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili and former MP Ali Reza Zakani withdrew their candidacy in favour of Raisi shortly before the elections.

Who will be the new president?

Iranian voters will elect their new president on 28 June in accordance with the new election schedule set by the Interior Ministry following Raisi's death.

This election is also noteworthy as it is the first to be held after the death of an incumbent president since the assassination of Mohammad Ali Rajaei in 1981. Rajaei, incidentally, was elected president after the first president of Iran, Abulhasan Benisadr, fled abroad.

The choice of the new Iranian president is important for both foreign and domestic politics. It is not possible to evaluate the elections to be held without taking into account the sudden death of Raisi, who was widely expected to become a two-term president by running for re-election in 2025.

However, following Raisi's death, the establishment must determine a new strategy.

Due to the rejection of the candidacies of important names such as Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ali Larijani by the Council of Guardians of the Constitution, especially in the 2021 presidential elections, it will be interesting to know which names the powerful establishment will give the green light for candidacy this time.

The fact that the council used its veto power quite arbitrarily in the 2021 elections, as it had done in many elections before, had created the perception in a section of the society that an ‘electoral engineering’ was being carried out by the establishment.

Perhaps, it is this disillusionment with the democratic process that the elections for Parliament and the Assembly of Experts in March this year, in which many reformist names were again rejected by the Council of Guardians, the voter turnout was a mere 41 percent.

For their part, the conservatives managed to secure a majority in Parliament and align themselves with Ali Khamenei’s worldview. For the record, Khamenei had major disagreements with Hassan Rouhani, the president between 2013 and 2021, on many issues, especially the now-stalled nuclear deal with the US.