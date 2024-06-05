The Kremlin has described comments by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that Washington would not tolerate China increasing its exports of "dual-use" goods to Russia, and would respond with sanctions, as "blackmail".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Washington's tone was completely unacceptable and that Moscow stood in solidarity with Beijing.

"We are well aware that our Chinese comrades do not accept such language, do not accept such messages and such threats, such blackmail," Peskov told reporters.

The United States says that by providing dual-use goods — which have both civilian and military applications — China is powering Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

"China is the top supplier of machine tools, microelectronics, nitrocellulose, which is critical to making munitions and rocket propellants, and other dual-use items that Moscow is using to ramp up its defence industrial base," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Beijing in April.