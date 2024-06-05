BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Russia rejects US 'blackmail' over China's dual-use exports
Kremlin condemns US Treasury chief Janet Yellen’s threat to sanction China over dual-use exports to Russia, calling it a "threat" and affirming solidarity with Beijing.
Russia rejects US 'blackmail' over China's dual-use exports
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticises US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s remarks as inappropriate and unacceptable. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 5, 2024

The Kremlin has described comments by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that Washington would not tolerate China increasing its exports of "dual-use" goods to Russia, and would respond with sanctions, as "blackmail".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Washington's tone was completely unacceptable and that Moscow stood in solidarity with Beijing.

"We are well aware that our Chinese comrades do not accept such language, do not accept such messages and such threats, such blackmail," Peskov told reporters.

The United States says that by providing dual-use goods — which have both civilian and military applications — China is powering Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

"China is the top supplier of machine tools, microelectronics, nitrocellulose, which is critical to making munitions and rocket propellants, and other dual-use items that Moscow is using to ramp up its defence industrial base," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Beijing in April.

RelatedPutin, Xi hail strong ties amid Western pressure over Ukraine conflict
RECOMMENDED

$240B trade volume

Yellen said on Tuesday that the US Treasury had seen an increase in Chinese exports of dual-use goods and was very concerned about it.

"I have been extremely clear at the highest levels of the Chinese government that this is something we will not tolerate, and that we intend to sanction this activity," Yellen said.

Peskov said China's economic power in the world was such that "even the United States can hardly afford to speak in such a tone. Perhaps not everyone in America's leadership has understood this at the moment, but over time they will understand it.

"We know for sure that the Chinese do not like this, and we are in solidarity and consider such a tone, such threats inappropriate," he said.

Russia and China have sharply boosted bilateral trade since the start of the Ukraine war as Russia's commerce with the West has been decimated by waves of sanctions. Two-way trade hit $240.1 billion in 2023, up 26 percent from a year earlier.

RelatedChina warns new US tariffs to severely hurt ties, vows 'resolute measures'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025