Fundamental human rights under threat in Europe: EU agency
In its annual report 2024, EU Fundamental Rights Agency found that the rise in anti-Muslim discrimination was less reported than the rise in anti-Semitism.
A woman carries a placard reading " no to racism" during a march in Paris, France / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2024

The Vienna-based EU Fundamental Rights Agency sees fundamental rights in Europe threatened by poverty, racism and “challenges related to migration.”

In its annual report 2024 released on Wednesday, the agency said the rise in anti-Muslim discrimination following the escalation in the Middle East conflict was less reported than the rise in anti-Semitism.

According to the agency, anti-Muslim racism is "no less worrying."

"National media and non-governmental organisations in several countries reported attacks on mosques and Muslim cemeteries, as well as on individuals and organisations," the agency wrote in its report.

"Non-governmental organisations reported a 43-fold increase in anti-Muslim comments on YouTube worldwide after 7 October 2023," it added, referring to the start of Israel's war on Gaza.

The report also expressed concern about the rise in energy and living costs which have driven "one in five people in the EU into poverty."

EU asylum and migration rules

Despite government measures, "children and vulnerable households such as single parents, Roma and migrant families are the most at risk," it added.

Regarding the new, recently adopted reform of EU asylum and migration rules, the agency drew an ambivalent conclusion.

"If the new rules on the monitoring of fundamental rights and the protection of children, as well as a clear obligation to investigate all substantiated reports, are fully implemented, compliance with fundamental rights can be improved," it said.

At the same time, over 4,000 people drowned or were reported missing at sea in 2023, it further said.

This is the highest number of victims in the last five years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
