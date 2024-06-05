TÜRKİYE
On World Environment Day, Türkiye advocates for Zero Waste initiatives
"Greener world can only be possible by solving global environment challenges," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye's zero-waste movement has grown into a global initiative, culminating in the United Nations General Assembly's December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero-waste principles. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
June 5, 2024

Türkiye has marked World Environment Day, a global annual event encouraging awareness and action for protecting the environment.

"Our world is facing major environmental disasters such as global warming, desertification and the decline in biodiversity. A more livable and greener world can only be possible by solving global environmental challenges," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

The president added that global cooperation is necessary to tackle environmental issues.

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan, a leading figure in battling environmental challenges, wrote on X: "We can save our shared home by living our daily lives with an environmentally friendly life culture."

She added that "the outstanding success of the Zero Waste and Zero Waste Blue" initiatives highlighted the significance of the personal efforts in environmental issues.

Zero-waste movement

Türkiye's first lady has spearheaded the zero-waste movement in Türkiye and helped it grow into a global initiative, culminating in the United Nations General Assembly's December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero-waste principles.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also said: "We need to raise awareness of the environment and the climate crisis and create a common environmental consciousness in order to protect our planet and leave a more livable world for future generations."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
