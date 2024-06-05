The United States' effort to provide Palestinians humanitarian aid via a freshly constructed pier off the coast of Gaza is not going well. The $320 million project, which took two months to build, was only operational for a week in May, before breaking apart due to bad weather. It's now undergoing repairs.

Providing humanitarian aid to Israel-hit Gaza appears noble on the surface. However, a closer look suggests ulterior motives are at play that could further destabilise the region and reshape the energy landscape in favour of American corporate interests.

Given the oil and gas sector's history of obstructive lobbying practices, the White House's pier could be a Trojan horse, concealing plans that will further entrench conflict and inequality.

The pier fits into a pattern by the US when it comes to selective engagement and hidden agendas, especially where oil and gas deposits are in play. This includes the escalating geopolitical tensions between Ecuador and Mexico and between Guyana and Venezuela.

US military presence

The Gaza pier also adds to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's track record in the Middle East of perpetuating war under the guise of diplomacy. Despite promises to end "forever wars" and champion human rights, the Biden administration's actions have fallen exceedingly short.

The pier's effectiveness in significantly alleviating Gaza's humanitarian crisis is questionable. Most aid flows through border crossings, and the Israeli blockade at these remains in place, severely restricting movement and access to basic necessities.

Thus, building the pier is akin to plugging a dike with a finger. More concerning is the accompanying increase in US military presence and the implications for regional gas agreements.

The deployment of 1,000 additional American troops, ostensibly to assist with aid efforts, raises red flags given the US's substantial military support for Israel. This bolstering of forces near Gaza could be an attempt to further American and Israeli strategic interests, including exploiting untapped offshore gas reserves.

This could hold particularly true for Chevron, which has been involved in gas exploration off Israel's coast and has partnered with Israeli companies on major projects.

While President Donald Trump tapped ExxonMobil's former CEO Rex Tillerson as his first Secretary of State, Biden has trusted Blinken, who formerly consulted on Chevron, for his skills in energy diplomacy.

With an astounding 75 trips to 84 countries by the end of last month, Blinken exemplifies the power of a polished diplomat. His sophisticated style, balanced features, and clear communication project reliability, foster trust, and facilitate international engagement.

Yet behind this impeccable facade lies the influence of major transnational corporations and their insatiable appetite for oil and gas.

As Blinken jet-sets around the globe, his actions are reflective of the US administration prioritising corporate interests over human rights, while turning a blind eye to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. If Blinken had a diplomatic slogan, it would read, "Wheels up. Bombs away. Pump out the barrels!"

Chevron's stake

The Gaza pier, and increased US military presence, could pave the way for Chevron to expand into Gaza's waters at the expense of Palestinian environmental and land rights. Israel's territorial expansion into Gaza could provide Chevron land rights that would translate to offshore oil and gas rights for further energy operations.