Many observers anxiously await European parliamentary elections held from June 6 - 9, as pollsters predict significant gains for the continent’s far-right parties.

Since the formation of the European Union (EU), the union’s parliament has played a critical role in shaping the continent’s policies on issues ranging from political enlargement to economic integration, with different blocs from centre-right to centre-left dominating the regional assembly.

But most recently, with the rise of the far-right parties across Europe, a new possibility is emerging with right-wing groups like Identity and Democracy (ID) and European Conservatives and Democrats (ECR) aligning with the centre-right. This shift could lead to a major change in the EU’s political agenda.

TRT World takes a closer look at the most powerful blocs in the European Parliament:

European People’s Party (EPP)

The EPP has been around since the mid-1970s, making it one of the oldest and most established blocs in Europe. Currently under the helm of Manfred Weber, a German politician, who is a member of Christian Social Union of Bavaria, the group is made up of parties like the Christian Democrats, liberal conservatives and conservatives making it the largest party in the European Parliament (EP) since 1999.

It now holds 178 seats out of the EP’s 720 seats and has had the biggest representation in the Commission since 2002. As the largest bloc in the Council and as a dominating force in the European parliament, it holds the power to elect the EU Commission President and other members of the Commission nominated by the European Council.

The current European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a member of Germany’s Christian Democrats and a leading voice in the EPP, was nominated by the bloc for a second term in the upcoming election.

Many founding fathers of the EU from Konrad Adenauer, the first Chancellor of former West Germany after WWII and a leading German politician, to Robert Schuman, a former French foreign minister, started their political careers as members of centre-right parties, which were instrumental in the emergence of the EPP in 1976.

A strong advocate of EU enlargement, the EPP’s supporting base ranges from the CDU/CSU of Germany to the Republicans of France, Forza Italia, the People's Party (PP) of Spain and other centre-right parties across the continent.

Socialists & Democrats (S&D)

Another early political bloc in the EP, the Progressive Alliance of S&D, was formed as a leftist group in 1953, a year after the formation of the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), which eventually led to the creation of the EU four decades later.

The S&D has centre-left leanings including social-democratic parties of Europe, allied with Socialist International, which advocates democratic international socialism, a political stance similar to what US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders is subscribed to. The S&D is also backed by Progressive Alliance, a more liberal version of Socialist International.

The S&D had been the EP’s largest group until 1999, when the EPP took the lead. Since then, it comes in at the second place.

Prior to this weekend’s election, in which far-right groups will possibly make big gains, some leading members of the S&D released a declaration condemning the right-wing agenda’s anti-migrant and xenophobic stances.

“When a European citizen is attacked and humiliated because of who he is, it is the whole of Europe and, beyond that, humanity that is attacked and humiliated,” the declaration said.

Renew Europe

One of the newer alliances, formed in 2019 on the premise of centrism, and aligned with French President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance (RE) party. Like Macron’s party, Renew Europe includes members from both the centre-left and centre-right.

​​In January, the bloc elected Valerie Hayer, a leading member of France’s Renaissance party, as its parliamentary group leader without any opposition. The centrist bloc is the third biggest group in the European Parliament.

Renew Europe’s origins go back to the mid-2000s when the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) group was formed in the EP as a centrist group, which was a strong advocate of the EU and its political and economic initiatives on continental integration.