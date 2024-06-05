Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said reacting to the situation in Palestine's Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 36,000 people since last October, is a "humanitarian duty."

“It is our humanitarian duty to the Palestinian people to react to this insane situation, which puts our humanity and our faith to the test,” Erdogan said in an address at the 8th Anatolian Media Awards ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday.

He further criticised the Western attitudes regarding the crisis, saying: “We see that those who have spent years lecturing us on press freedom remain silent regarding the incidents taking place in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

“Those who play deaf, dumb, and blind towards genocide today cannot erase this black mark for the rest of their lives,” he added.

Standing with the oppressed