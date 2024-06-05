The streets of Baramulla, in Indian-administered northern Kashmir, were abuzz with celebrations yesterday. Many people flooded the streets to cheer the election of Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, aka Engineer Rasheed, an imprisoned leader whose win has shocked the political establishment.

Despite being miles away in jail, Rasheed's triumph echoed through his hometown of Langate and beyond. Many of his supporters said the win marked the end of traditional power dynamics in India, signalling a shift towards a more grassroots-driven political movement.

This week, supporters in different areas have expressed joy by chanting victory slogans, waving flags, shooting off fireworks, and proudly displaying pictures of Rasheed.

Speaking to TRT World, Aabiroo Tanveer said, "I feel good that my first vote was for humanity. Rasheed has been in jail for five years, and his family is suffering. We all need him. Kashmir needs him."

Tanveer added that Rasheed has always been Kashmir's voice, representing the people and putting forward their issues. "Even when he was dragged on roads, he didn't give up. If Rasheed is there, we are not scared of who is ruling the centre."

The comment was a veiled nod at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Hindu-nationalist BJP party, which for the first time failed to reach a majority in government since coming to power in 2014.

Earlier this week, as votes were being counted across India, Rasheed's family and supporters anxiously awaited the results in his constituency. It was a dramatic turn of events when Rasheed, who has been in jail since 2019, was declared the winner.

The former legislator, who ran as an independent candidate representing the unregistered Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), triumphed by defeating Omar Abdullah, the seasoned politician and vice president of the National Conference (NC), by a margin of 204,142 votes.

"This is undeniably a defeat for Modi's rule in Kashmir. A democratic government cannot function properly under bureaucratic control alone. We deserve our own government and genuine representation," said Firdous Baba, AIP spokesperson.

Formidable voice

In 2013, Rasheed went viral in Kashmir for his bold act of resistance as he was dragged on a road during a protest. Fast forward to today, and Rasheed's unexpected victory has ignited a wave of astonishment across the region.

Speaking to TRT World, Baba said, "The people have placed their trust in Rasheed Sahab, and it will be a symbolic form of protest against the ruling government and he will become the voice of Kashmiris jailed in different parts of India. People have put faith in us and see us as a voice for those languishing in jails for the sake of trials."

"This victory is not just about one man but about our right to fair and just governance," he added.

For many, Rasheed's win is emblematic of a broader movement within Kashmir. It is a form of protest against the policies that have been implemented since the abrogation of Article 370, said one of the locals.

The crackdown on political dissent, the prolonged lockdowns, and the curtailment of civil liberties have created an atmosphere of alienation and unrest, and Rasheed offers hope for the future, they say.

Rasheed, known for his fiery rhetoric and unwavering stance on Kashmiri rights, was arrested in 2019 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) amidst the tumultuous period following the abrogation of Article 370, which many saw as India stripping Kashmir of its autonomy.

He has been incarcerated in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on terror funding charges for the last five years.

Whether can be a formidable voice is something that only time can tell, as for now, he continues to languish in jail.

But despite being silenced by imprisonment, Rasheed has emerged as the voice of the people, resonating with their aspirations for change. His triumph over Omar Abdullah, a prominent figure in India's political landscape and scion of a powerful dynasty, has sent shockwaves through the political corridors of the nation.

For many people, the slogan "Tihar ka badla, vote se" (the revenge for Tihar is with votes) really resonated, said Khalid Farooq, an engineer from Indian-administered Kashmir.

"This shows very much the end of dynasty rule. If you look at the results, both Omar and Mehbooba lost their respective seats by over 2 lakh votes. This kind of victory margin is unimaginable in the context of elections in Kashmir. The collective anger against these dynasties has intensified post-2019. And now it's showing," Farooq added.