WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK woman charged over 'milkshake assault' on politician Farage
The newly appointed leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, was covered in what appeared to be a banana milkshake after emerging from a pub thronged by crowds.
UK woman charged over 'milkshake assault' on politician Farage
Farage, a former European Parliament member, has run for and failed seven times to become a British MP. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2024

A 25-year-old British woman has been charged with assault after Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage was doused with a milkshake during his campaign launch, police said.

Essex Police said Victoria Thomas Bowen was charged with assault on Wednesday by beating and criminal damage in connection with the incident in Clacton-on-Sea on Tuesday.

She will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on July 2, a statement said.

Farage, the newly appointed leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, was covered in what appeared to be a banana milkshake after emerging from a pub thronged by crowds.

He had earlier been given a rousing welcome in the Brexit-supporting stronghold.

Milkshake attack

RECOMMENDED

It was not the first time Farage had been targeted in a milkshake attack.

A man doused him when he was the leader of Reform's forerunner, the Brexit party, during the 2019 European election campaign.

The perpetrator, Paul Crowther, admitted to assault and criminal damage to a lapel mic on Farage's suit, and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of community service and pay damages.

The Clacton constituency, currently held by the Conservatives, was the first to elect a lawmaker for Farage's former political vehicle, the UK Independence Party (UKIP), in 2014.

Farage, a former European Parliament member, has run for and failed seven times to become a British MP.

His candidacy threatens to split the right-wing vote.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital