Israel, accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, has been using high-tech weapons and smart ammunition — supplied by its ally US — on the besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

Around 3,222 massacres of Palestinians were carried out using the American weapons since October last year, according to Palestinian authorities, causing the death of at least 36,586 Palestinians — 71% of them being women, children and infants –– and wounding 83,074, with 10,000+ said to be buried under debris of bombed homes.

In the first 45 days of Israel's war, the US shipped more than 10,000 tonnes of weapons to Israel through 244 cargo planes and 20 ships. The shipment included more than 15,000 bombs and 50,000 artillery shells.

In addition, an undisclosed amount of weapons and ammunition was transferred from the US to warehouses in Israel known as War Reserves Stock Allies-Israel. There is no information on how much of the stocks in question was transferred to Israel.

More than 100 military sales approvals were made to Israel between October 2023 and March 2024, but only two of them were disclosed to the public.

Here's the list of US weaponry that Israel uses in its genocial war on Gaza.

M113 Armored Personnel carrier (APC)

After the US, Israel is the country that uses the most M113 APCs, with over 6,000 units. However, Israel uses Hebrew names in different models designed to suit geographical conditions.

M270 MLRS

The Israeli Ground Forces have extensively used the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) in previous attacks on Gaza, including in October 2023.

Tel Aviv uses an improved version of the M270, called "Menatetz,” which was designed in 1982 and was first used in the Gulf War in 1991. The gun can fire Israeli-made rockets such as Ra'am Eithan, RAMAM, Romach/AccuLAR, LORA, as well as US-made GMLRS rockets.

M109 howitzer

M109 is a type of self-propelled howitzer that can fire artillery shells with a diameter of 155 millimeters. Israel has 250 units of the US-origin M109A5 model and 30 units of the M109A2 model.

Israel fired tens of thousands of US General Dynamics-produced 155-millimeter bullets from M109s in Gaza. Some of these; M825 and M825A1 bullets containing white phosphorus, which are prohibited for use in areas populated by civilians and potentially constitute a war crime.

Naval forces

The vast majority of ships in the Israeli Navy are German-made. The only naval platforms of US origin are the Sa'ar 5 class corvettes. It is known that Israel has used Sa'ar 5 corvettes in its attacks in Gaza since Oct. 2023.

There are three corvettes produced by Northrop Grumman Ship Systems (NGSS). Although it operates with a crew of 71 and is relatively small, it carries weapons and auxiliary systems similar to frigates.

The ship has sonar, two triple torpedoes, two quadruple missile launchers, electronic warfare systems, close protection weapon system, two automatic cannons, one helipad and helicopter hangar.

Sa'ar 5 includes US-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles, Barak-type Israeli-made air-to-ground missiles, 20-millimeter Phalanx CIWS close protection machine gun, Typhoon Weapon Station, 324-millimeter torpedoes and a helicopter.

AH-64 Apache

Apache, which made its first flight in 1975 and was put into service in 1986, is currently produced by the US Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

The Israeli Air Force has 48 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, including A (Israeli name Peten) and D (Saraph) models.

In addition to the 30-millimeter cannon, the helicopter can carry AIM-92 Stinger air-to-air missiles, 70-millimeter Hydra 70 missiles, US-made AGM-114 Hellfire, AGM-65 Maverick and Israeli-made Spike missiles.

Additionally, the AGR-20 (APKWS) can also fire a la ser-guided 70-millimeter rocket.

Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and SH-60 Seahawk helicopters

There are 50 Sikorsky UH-60s in the Israeli Air Force, called Yanshuf. The twin-engine helicopter, used in general purpose transportation missions, with a crew of four including two pilots, is 19.76 meters long and 5.13 meters high.

The helicopter, which can carry 7.62-millimeter M240 and M134 machine guns or a 12.7-millimeter GAU-19 gatling gun, can be equipped with special equipment to add unguided 70-millimeter Hydra 70, guided AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and AIM-92 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Additionally, Israel ordered eight units for the naval version SH-60 Seahawk.

Surface-to-surface and air-to-surface rockets

Produced by the US Lockheed Martin, Guided Multiple Barrel Rocket Launch System (GMLRS) is known as the M270 Multiple Barrel Rocket System and has a range of 15-70 kilometers, carrying a warhead of approximately 91 kilograms.

It is also GPS guided and capable of carrying six rockets in each launcher. The manufacturer has produced more than 60,000 units of GMLRS to date and its production continues.

The AGM-114 Hellfire missile, which Israel also used in the attacks in Gaza, is produced by US Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman. Hellfire was originally produced against armored targets but can also be used against high value targets.