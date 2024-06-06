The US has been tracking Russian warships and aircraft that are expected to arrive in the Caribbean for a military exercise in the coming weeks in a Russian show of force as tensions rise over Western military support for Ukraine, US officials said.

The exercise, which will be monitored by the US military, will involve a "handful" of Russian ships and support vessels, the two officials said on Wednesday.

The ships are also expected to possibly make port calls in Venezuela and Cuba as Russia establishes a Western Hemisphere military presence that senior Biden administration officials said was notable but not concerning.

It's not the first time Russia has sent its ships to the Caribbean.

This exercise, however, is taking place as Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Moscow could take "asymmetrical steps" elsewhere in the world in response to President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike inside Russia to protect Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

The officials, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said the exercise is "certainly" part of a broader Russian response to the US support for Ukraine, but it also is an effort by Putin to show his navy is still capable of global power projection after losing several ships to Ukrainian strikes.

"This is about Russia showing that it's still capable of some level of global power projection," one official said.

Ukrainian military officials claimed in March that Russia had lost one-third of its Black Sea fleet to Ukrainian strikes during the past two years of war.