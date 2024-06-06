WORLD
4 MIN READ
Russia sends warships to Caribbean for drills as tensions with US spike
Moscow's warships and aircraft are expected possibly to make port calls in Venezuela and Cuba, as Russia establishes a Western Hemisphere military presence that American officials say is notable but not concerning.
Russia sends warships to Caribbean for drills as tensions with US spike
The officials say they expect the Russian ships will remain in the region through the summer and will likely conduct similar, follow-up exercises in the Caribbean after this one concludes. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 6, 2024

The US has been tracking Russian warships and aircraft that are expected to arrive in the Caribbean for a military exercise in the coming weeks in a Russian show of force as tensions rise over Western military support for Ukraine, US officials said.

The exercise, which will be monitored by the US military, will involve a "handful" of Russian ships and support vessels, the two officials said on Wednesday.

The ships are also expected to possibly make port calls in Venezuela and Cuba as Russia establishes a Western Hemisphere military presence that senior Biden administration officials said was notable but not concerning.

It's not the first time Russia has sent its ships to the Caribbean.

This exercise, however, is taking place as Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Moscow could take "asymmetrical steps" elsewhere in the world in response to President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike inside Russia to protect Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

The officials, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said the exercise is "certainly" part of a broader Russian response to the US support for Ukraine, but it also is an effort by Putin to show his navy is still capable of global power projection after losing several ships to Ukrainian strikes.

"This is about Russia showing that it's still capable of some level of global power projection," one official said.

Ukrainian military officials claimed in March that Russia had lost one-third of its Black Sea fleet to Ukrainian strikes during the past two years of war.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedPutin warns Russia could arm countries with long-range weapons to hit West

No notice

Russia did not notify the US of the pending exercise, but the ships' movements have been tracked by the US Navy, the officials said.

Despite Russia not notifying the US — which countries often do to avoid miscalculation — the officials said militaries all over the globe have the right to conduct exercises in international waters and do so regularly.

In a similar move, on Friday, about 20 NATO countries, including the US, will begin BALTOPS 24, a major naval and air exercise in the Baltic region near Russia.

The officials said they expect the Russian ships will remain in the Caribbean region through the summer and will likely conduct similar, follow-up exercises in the Caribbean after this one concludes.

"As part of Russia's regular military exercises, we anticipate that this summer, Russia will conduct heightened naval and air activity near the United States. These actions will culminate in a global Russian naval exercise this fall," the official said.

The officials said Congress was notified of the upcoming Russian exercises on Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital