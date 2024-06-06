South Korean activists have sent 10 balloons loaded with anti-Kim Jong-un leaflets into North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported, after Pyongyang sent hundreds of trash-filled balloons south last week.

The North says its balloons, carrying bags of garbage such as cigarette butts and plastic waste, were retaliation for those sent by South Korean activists.

While Pyongyang called off its campaign, it warned that it would restart if more balloons came north.

"The defector group Free North Korea Movement announced [on Thursday] that they had launched 200,000 leaflets towards North Korea early in the morning," the Yonhap reported on Thursday.

Yonhap reported that the group's leader, Park Sang-Hak, said, "We used ten balloons to send 200,000 leaflets from Pocheon, Gyeonggi".

He added that the balloons also included flash drives containing South Korean music.

A photograph released by the group showed an activist holding up a large poster with photographs of North's leader and his sister and chief government spokesperson, Kim Yo-jong.