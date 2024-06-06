The Association of Independent Syrian Kurds (KKS) has said that “elections” organised by the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in the occupied areas of northeastern Syria are “malicious and dangerous.”

The KKS, a component of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, hosted a conference on the so-called polls in the town center of Afrin, which was cleared of the PKK/YPG in 2018.

It was attended by Kurdish political leaders, Kurdish tribes and prominent figures from the region.

KKS Chairman Abdelaziz Tammo told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that they have serious concerns about the PKK/YPG's attempt to hold local elections in northeastern Syria.

"These elections are an attempt to divide Syria. The reality is that these entities have occupied Syrian territories by force of arms with the support of the international coalition (against Daesh).

'PKK/YPG elections are not legal'

“We reject any municipal elections taking place on Syrian territories in any form. We call on the international community and the Arab League to immediately stop this political and illegal destruction,” he added.

KKS member Muhammed Ali Isa also said they rejected of the PKK/YPG's election attempt.

"We want to send a message to the world from here. We, as Syrian Kurds and Syrians, are all against this decision,” Isa said.

Underlining that the PKK/YPG's elections are not legal, Isa said: "In general, the Syrian people, especially the Kurdish people, oppose the decisions taken by the PKK/YPG. The parties conducting these activities are not legal or legitimate."

Stating that they distance themselves from such activities as Syrian Kurds, he said: "These activities serve the interests of suspicious countries and harm the geographical integrity and fabric of Syrian society.