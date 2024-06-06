TÜRKİYE
Turkish House in New York holds panel on combatting Islamophobia
Islamophobia undermines the principles of diversity, unity and mutual respect in society, similar to any form of hatred, Turkish Consul General Reyhan Ozgur says.
The panel was jointly organised by the Consulates General of Türkiye, Indonesia and Pakistan. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 6, 2024

The Turkish House in New York has held a​​​​​​​ panel titled "Combatting Islamophobia in the Modern World.”

The Consulates General of Türkiye, Indonesia, and Pakistan jointly organised the panel on Wednesday.

Turkish Consul General Reyhan Ozgur said that Islamophobia undermines the principles of diversity, unity, and mutual respect in society, similar to any form of hatred.

Ozgur emphasised that Islamophobia not only targets Muslims but also fuels division and intolerance globally. He stressed that combatting Islamophobia is not the responsibility of any nation or group alone but requires a collective effort and collaboration.

Proffesor Enes Bayrakli from the Turkish-German University cited Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza as an example of Islamophobia, saying that the genocide in Gaza, alongside many other revelations, exposed the global apartheid system.

Raza Ahmad Rumi, a Pakistani writer, reminded the audience of Islam's rich cultural and tolerant history.

He suggested that Muslims can find inspiration in history and adapt to modern times, setting a positive example in Western societies.

SOURCE:AA
