Türkiye's Istanbul Airport has topped the list of European air hubs welcoming more than 40 million passengers per year according to data from the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, Türkiye's transport minister announced.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu reported on Thursday that Sabiha Gokcen Airport – Istanbul Airport’s sister facility, located on the city’s Anatolian side – was number two in the Mega Airports category of hubs welcoming 25-40 million passengers, with a 13.2 percent rise in the same period.

In the mega airports category, Antalya Airport in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city ranked fifth with an 8.6 percent rise this April compared to the same month in 2019, he added.