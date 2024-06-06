Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has increased his criticism of the US-led Western political system, describing it as “deceitful and hypocritical”.

On Wednesday, Putin escalated his anti-Western tirade in a press briefing with international journalists held in St. Petersburg, going into details on the possibility that Russia can arm anti-Western states and how the US-led political system has allegedly imposed its rule over states like Germany since WWII.

He also fiercely criticised Israel’s brutal war on Gaza, saying that it shows clear signs of “total destruction” of the Palestinian population, disproportionate to Hamas's October 7 attack.

Here are the Russian leader’s talking points:

Russia can arm anti-Western states

In a question about a recent US decision to supply American long-range weapons to Ukraine to target Russian territory, Putin raised the possibility that Moscow can arm anti-Western states in retaliation to Washington's measure. In addition to the US, Berlin also recently allowed Ukraine to strike Russian soil with German-supplied long-range weapons.

The Russian leader, however, did not name any country Moscow has “the right to supply” Russian weapons “of the same class” as the US long-range arms being utilised across “those regions of the world”. He also did not specify which “sensitive objects of those countries” Russian weapons may target.

He just said that Russian weapons could be supplied against countries which involve Ukrainian procurement of long-range weapons targeting Russian territory, showing Moscow’s “asymmetrical” response to the Western armament of Ukraine.

Putin also said that if the Biden administration had stopped arming Ukraine, the war would have ended a long time ago. “He (Biden) once sent me a letter, I answered him in writing: if you want to stop hostilities in Ukraine, stop supplying weapons, and these actions will stop within two, maximum three months,” he said.

He also found some Western projections that “Russia wants to attack NATO” as both ‘crazy’ and ‘nonsense’ ideas, being “as thick as this”, referring to the wooden table around which he was sitting with journalists.

Israel’s conduct is not a war

In response to a question from a Turkish journalist, Yusuf Ozhan, Anadolu Agency’s editor-in-chief, Putin also levelled harsh criticism on Israel’s attacks on Gaza, finding them “not very similar to war” but “some kind of total destruction of the civilian population”.

“I can only repeat Russia's official position on this matter. We believe that this is the result of the policy of the United States, which monopolised the Israeli-Palestinian settlement and pushed aside all previously created tools for collective attempts to resolve this complex issue,” he added.

He repeated the Russian position of the two-state solution in the long-standing conflict, underlining that Moscow recognised the Palestinian state a long time ago.