Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has revealed initiatives aimed at establishing a global Zero Waste standardisation applicable worldwide, underlining the significance of increasing global awareness of the need for the movement.

The announcement came during the second meeting of the UN Secretary General's Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, held on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday.

Erdogan added that necessary steps are being taken to implement previously suggested projects, such as the Global Zero Waste Awards, Zero Waste Fund, and an international Zero Waste Institute.

"As one of the new projects ahead, in cooperation with the UN, we have started preparing guide publications for countries and organisations that want to implement the Zero Waste initiative. We are also launching our initiatives for a global Zero Waste standardisation that will be valid everywhere in the world and will conjoin all Zero Waste practices," she said.

Effects of war and conflicts

"Global issues like hunger, drought, and pollution stem from resource mismanagement and modern consumption culture," Erdogan stressed in her speech.

Addressing the devastating effects of war and conflicts, Erdogan stated that these issues should be addressed by the board due to their deep impact on humanity and the environment.