Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on countries that continue to supply arms to Israel to end their “complicity in its crimes” in its months-long deadly offensive on Palestine's Gaza.

“Countries providing ammunition and weapon support to Israel's massacres must now refrain from complicity in these crimes,” Erdogan said during a joint news conference in the capital Ankara on Thursday with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Prodding an international community that he says has not done enough to end the Gaza “massacre,” Erdogan also urged all “conscientious and responsible parties to take the wheel” to help reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

​​​​​​Gaza in ruins