TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, TRNC aim to become tech and innovation hub
Turkish minister of industry and technology says Türkiye and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are on a journey to become technology, innovation, and cooperation hub.
Türkiye, TRNC aim to become tech and innovation hub
Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır highlights Türkiye's support for TRNC's goal to become an information technology hub at the Ufuk 2033 Vision Workshop. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
June 6, 2024

Türkiye supports efforts by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to transform the island nation into an “information island,” Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

On Thursday, the TRNC hosted the Ufuk 2033 Information Island Cyprus Vision Workshop to commemorate the country’s 50th anniversary and lay a roadmap for advances in its information technology and communications sectors.

Addressing the event via video, Kacır expressed that his ministry and the TRNC are on a journey together to become a technology, innovation, and cooperation hub.

Kacır said that the workshop symbolises the unbreakable ties between the two states and that it will act as an important milestone in strengthening the infrastructure of the island country.

RECOMMENDED

He added that the successes they achieved for Türkiye can be a testament to the TRNC, adding: “We will continue our efforts to develop our country past others, while simultaneously taking steps to minimise the effects of the international community’s unfair and unlawful practices on the TRNC’s economy and strengthening its economy to further improve its competitiveness.”

Over the past two decades, the Industry and Technology Ministry has worked to strengthen Türkiye’s infrastructure with reforms in areas such as education, health, transportation, agriculture, and technology.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital