SpaceX's massive Starship rocket achieved its first-ever splashdown during a test flight, in a major milestone for the prototype system that may one day send humans to Mars.

Scraps of fiery debris came flying off the spaceship on Thursday as it descended over the Indian Ocean northwest of Australia, dramatic video from an onboard camera showed, but it ultimately held together and survived atmospheric reentry.

"Despite loss of many tiles and a damaged flap, Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the ocean!" SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on X.

The most powerful rocket ever built blasted off from the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, at 1250 GMT, before soaring to space and coasting halfway across the globe, for a journey that lasted around an hour and five minutes.

With its fully reusable design, Starship is essential to fulfilling Musk's ambitious vision of colonising the Red Planet and making humankind a multi-planetary species.

NASA meanwhile has contracted a modified version to act as the final vehicle that will take astronauts down to the surface of the Moon under the Artemis programme later this decade.

Trial-and-error approach

Three previous test flights had ended in Starship's destruction, all part of what the company says is an acceptable cost in its rapid trial-and-error approach to development.