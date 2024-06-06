South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that his African National Congress [ANC] would seek to form a government of national unity with a broad group of opposition parties.

"The purpose of the government of national unity must be, first and foremost, to tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed," Ramaphosa said after a marathon ANC meeting on Thursday.

"These issues include job creation and the growth of our economy that will be inclusive, the high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption," he said.

In last week's general election, the ANC won just over 40 percent of the vote and 158 seats in South Africa's National Assembly, falling short of an outright majority for the first time.

As Ramaphosa acknowledged after ten hours of intense talks with his party's senior members at a Johannesburg conference centre, the governing party now needs partners to form a government.