Friday, June 7, 2024

1823 GMT — A controversial Israeli military-run prison near besieged Gaza has been the site of gruesome rapes, beatings and torture of Palestinians, according to detainee testimony in a recently published report.

Eight former detainees told the New York Times newspaper that they had been beaten while in custody, including being punched, kicked and struck with batons, rifle butts, and a metal detector while they were held at the Sde Teiman military base.

Three of the victims said they had been subjected to electric shocks during interrogations, and seven said they were forced to wear only a diaper while being forcibly questioned.

Younis al-Hamlawi, 39, a senior nurse who was held at the prison, said a female officer ordered two soldiers to lift him up, and place his rectum on a metal rod, penetrating him, and causing rectal bleed that left him in "unbearable pain."

More updates 👇

1916 GMT — Israeli army shoots Palestinian child, runs over young man in occupied West Bank raid

The Israeli army shot a Palestinian child and ran over a young man during a raid in Qalqilya, in the northern occupied West Bank, a report has said.

Another Palestinian was injured in an assault by Israeli settlers in Jericho in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army stormed the town of Jayus in Qalqilya, and a military vehicle ran over a young man during the raid, the state-run Palestine TV reported.

Later, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical team transported a 14-year-old boy from Jayus to the hospital after he was shot with live fire by the Israeli army.

1825 GMT — White House awaiting official Hamas response to ceasefire proposal

The White House has said it was still awaiting an official response by Hamas to the latest ceasefire proposal for the Gaza conflict.

Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron would discuss the issue during a meeting on Saturday.

1754 GMT — UN agency urges probe into all Israeli violations against United Nations in Gaza

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has called for investigations into all violations against the UN in Gaza, "including attacks on our buildings."

"We call for investigations into all violations against the United Nations, including attacks on our buildings," UNRWA’s Communications Director Juliette Touma told The Washington Post.

"UN Facilities are protected under International Humanitarian Law & must be safe shelters for civilians," UNRWA wrote on X Friday.

1708 GMT — Yemen's Houthis target two vessels in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis have launched two military operations in the Red Sea, targeting "vessel Elbella and vessel AAL GENOA," the Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree has said in a televised speech.

1716 GMT — 52 aid trucks enter Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing: Egyptian media

A total of 52 humanitarian aid trucks have entered Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing, Egyptian media has reported.

The trucks entered the besieged enclave temporarily, due to Israel's occupation of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in the southern part of the strip, the Cairo News channel said.

The first aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing and were received by the UN on May 30, the channel reported.

1702 GMT — Palestine welcomes UN calling out Israel on child violations

A decision to add Israel's military to a global list of offenders who have committed violations against children is "a step closer to holding Israel accountable for its crimes," the Palestinian president's spokesperson has said.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh made his comment after Israel's UN envoy said he had been officially notified of the decision by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to add the Israeli military to the list.

The list is included in a report on children and armed conflict that is due to be submitted to the UN Security Council on June 14.

1645 GMT — 1.5M displaced in Gaza with infectious diseases amid Israeli war

At least 1.5 million displaced individuals in Gaza have contracted infectious diseases due to displacement resulting from the Israeli war on the besieged enclave, according to the Gaza Media Office.

In a statement, the office reported: "1,477,748 Palestinian displaced individuals have contracted infectious diseases due to displacement from various areas in Gaza."

It noted that the number of internally displaced persons in Gaza since Oct. 7 has reached two million. The statement warned that 3,500 children in Gaza are at risk of starving to death due to blockade and the ongoing Israeli war.

1628 GMT — Blinken to visit Mideast next week to push Gaza ceasefire plan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East next week to push a plan for Gaza ceasefire, the State Department has announced.

Blinken, who will be paying his eighth visit to the region since October 7, will visit Israel and key US Arab partners Egypt, Jordan and Qatar from Monday through Wednesday, the State Department said.

1541 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers attack Beitin town in central West Bank

A group of illegal Israeli settlers has attacked a Palestinian town near Ramallah city in the central West Bank, vandalising people’s properties.

Eyewitnesses said that the illegal settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Beitin and set fire to agricultural land.

Israeli forces fired tear gas shells on Palestinians who were attempting to defend the area and their properties from the illegal settlers' attack, eyewitnesses said.

1456 GMT — Gaza fully blockaded as Israel now controls Philadelphi Corridor

The Israeli army has taken complete control of the Philadelphi Corridor, which separates Gaza from Egypt, fully blockading the enclave.

Israeli forces advanced further west to the Meditarian Sea in Rafah, southern Gaza, controlling the entire Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometre (8.69-mile) demilitarised buffer zone running along the Gaza-Egypt border, eyewitnesses said.

Witnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles are now stationed on Al-Rashid Street, which runs along Rafah's western edge.

They noted that Israeli snipers have occupied high-rise buildings and are instructed to fire at anyone moving in the area.

1449 GMT — Turkish, Palestinian ministers ink protocol on economic cooperation

Turkish and Palestinian ministers have inked a protocol on economic cooperation in Istanbul, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammad Alamour agreed to establish more frequent visits under the High Council for Economic Cooperation and free trade between the two countries.

A framework within the signed protocol will allow the uninterrupted flow of goods into Palestine from Türkiye, and the duty-free quota for date exports was increased to 5,000 tons, according to the statement.

Bolat said that Türkiye has completely halted trade with Israel since May 2, and the situation will persist until a permanent and immediate ceasefire is achieved, and uninterrupted humanitarian aid is allowed into the war-torn region.

1419 GMT — Gantz expected to resign from Netanyahu's government this weekend

Frustrated by what he sees as the government’s rudderless Gaza war, Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz is expected to announce his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Saturday evening, Israeli public broadcaster KAN has reported.

KAN added that Gantz's office confirmed he would make a statement on Saturday evening.

"He is expected to announce his withdrawal from the government," the broadcaster said.

1337 GMT — Gaza aid pier reestablished after storm damage: US military

The United States re-established a temporary pier to boost aid deliveries into Gaza after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port, the country's military has said.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully reestablished the temporary pier in Gaza, enabling the continued delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military command responsible for the Middle East said in a social media post.

1304 GMT —UN decides to put Israel on blacklist for harming children

The UN has decided to include Israel in the blacklist of countries and organisations that harm children in conflict zones.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informed the Israeli army's attache in Washington Maj. General Hedi Silberman of the decision, Israel National News reported.

Guterres reportedly stated that Israel would be included in the blacklist.

"Israel's inclusion in the blacklist is very problematic and may cause countries in the world to impose an arms embargo on Israel,” the media outlet said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

1223 GMT — Three dead, fifteen injured in 2nd Israeli strike on Gaza school in past 48 hours

At least three Palestinians have been killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a school sheltering displaced people in western Gaza City.

This incident marks the second in two days that a school has been struck by Israeli forces.

An Israeli warplane targeted the UN-run Asma School in the Al-Shati refugee camp, according to Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal.

He confirmed that the attack resulted in three deaths and 15 injuries, some critically.

1157 GMT — US, UK launch fresh strikes on Yemen's Hudaida: report

Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi movement, has said that US and British forces had carried out four air strikes on the airport of Hudaida and the seaport of Salif, to the north.

1121 GMT — Several wounded in occupied West Bank village fire

Several people were wounded when settlers set fire to a northern West Bank village, a local official has said.

Hani Odeh, head of Qusra’s municipality council, said that settlers set fire in the area Thursday night, attacking houses, burning warehouses and destroying trees.

Videos show several fires blazing with plumes of smoke in the air. Three people were injured, one by live ammunition and the others by live bullets, said Odeh.

1051 GMT — War death toll in Gaza surges to 36,731: health ministry

At least 36,731 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its war on Gaza in October last year, the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said in a statement, adding that 83,530 others have been injured.

1000 GMT –– 40% of Germans in favour of recognising Palestine as independent state : Survey

More Germans are in favour than in opposition of recognising Palestine as an independent state, a new survey revealed.

Some 40 percent of respondents said Germany should recognise Palestine as an independent state, while 27 percent said they were against such a move. About 33 percent indicated that they were not sure.