Palestine have made history when they booked a place in the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time following a goalless draw against Lebanon in Doha.

On Thursday, Palestine, who came into the Group I match with seven points, only needed a draw to progress, and they got the desired result despite some rough tactics by Lebanon as they picked up seven yellow cards.

It will also mark the fourth consecutive time Palestine have booked their place in the AFC Asian Cup finals, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Against the backdrop of Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza, the Palestinian team has already claimed a piece of footballing history this year by making a debut appearance in the Asian Cup knockout phase.

Struggles of Palestinian players

Palestinian players always struggled to remain focused on the pitch, especially after the start of Israel's genocidal war in the blockaded enclave and the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank.

In the lead-up to the Asian Cup of Nations last January, Palestinian striker Mahmoud Wadi received the news that Israel killed his cousin in Gaza.

Other players have also lost loved ones in the blockaded enclave.