Sudanese and international organisations and institutions have condemned the killing of over 100 civilians in the village of Wad al Noora in Sudan's Gezira state allegedly by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] and called for an immediate investigation and accountability for those responsible.

Earlier on Thursday, Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council accused RSF of committing a massacre in the village, killing "a large number of innocents," while the RSF said they attacked three camps housing elements of the army and intelligence personnel.

Madani Resistance Committee, a local pro-democracy activists group, put the toll at "more than 104".

Clementine Nkweta Salami, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, said in a statement: "I am shocked by reports of violent attacks and a high number of casualties in the village of Wad al Noora in al Jazirah [Gezira] State on 5 June 2024."

"While the UN does not yet have the full details and facts of yesterday's events, there are credible reports of heavy gunfire and the use of explosive weapons in populated civilian areas," she added.

Salami called for "a thorough investigation into the circumstances and facts of what happened in Wad Al-Noora and for those responsible for crimes to be held accountable."

She noted that the RSF had publicly confirmed that their elements were involved in ground operations in this area on June 5.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health, in a statement, decried the "heinous crime" by the RSF.

The ministry strongly condemned "the genocide against citizens, especially in areas where it is difficult to provide health services even by international and UN organisations, especially for the wounded and those with chronic diseases."