Around 300 Swiss firms have invested over $10 billion in Türkiye so far, as Arpat Senocak, chairman of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye, said.

Senocak said this figure is expected to increase as conditions for investments improve, and it is the chamber’s main purpose to bring the business circles of the two countries together with the current 160 member firms they have.

Switzerland stands as the eighth biggest investor in Türkiye in many various sectors, from financial services to food and trade, he added.

“There are many firms wanting to enter the Turkish market, as there is a positive expectation about Türkiye in almost every field, which is why they are evaluating opportunities to seize them at the right time,” he also said.

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Switzerland has been in a balance for many years, with exports and imports remaining at the same levels, Senocak noted.

"New economic policies received positively"