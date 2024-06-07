The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) will continue its operations at its occupied East Jerusalem headquarters despite facing attacks, procedures and legislation from Israeli officials and activists, the agency spokesperson Jonathan Fowler said.

On May 30, Israeli authorities ordered UNRWA to vacate its headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem within 30 days under the pretext of UNRWA's "failure to obtain approval" from the Israel Lands Authority to construct the headquarters on that land.

In the first official response from UNRWA regarding the decision, Fowler said, "We learned about the decision through the media and did not receive any information directly from the Israeli authorities."

Fowler denounced the Israeli authorities' targeting of UNRWA, stating that "this is not the way things are supposed to be done regarding international diplomacy and respect for United Nations entities, as our headquarters is akin to a diplomatic compound."

'Here to stay'

"We are unequivocal about our stance. UNRWA has maintained a presence in this headquarters and another facility in East Jerusalem since the early 1950s," said Fowler.

"We rented the two headquarters from the Jordanian authorities under a long-term lease, as they had guardianship over Jerusalem at that time," he said.

"It's evident that there have been changes in the political landscape here since the 1967 war, but our position remains unchanged," he added.

The official reiterated the agency's stance by emphasising: "We have every right to be where we are. We are staying put, and the legal status quo remains unchanged for us. In fact, we are stationed here in an occupied territory under international law."

Responding to a query about whether UNRWA plans to legally contest the decision, Fowler clarified that his organisation "is not involved in the Israeli court system."

However, he noted that "according to diplomatic agreements, which extend to United Nations entities like UNRWA, being present in a location entitles you to certain diplomatic privileges, and these privileges are upheld."

Israel's decision to evacuate UNRWA from its headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood followed weeks of protests by far-right Israelis, spearheaded by Jerusalem's Deputy Mayor Aryeh King, opposing the agency's presence in the area.

Prior to the decision, these protesters had also set fires near the agency's headquarters, eliciting widespread international condemnation.

Concurrently with its ongoing war on Gaza, now in its ninth month, Israel initiated a campaign against UNRWA, significantly impeding its operations in the region.

Israel cited UNRWA's alleged "lack of neutrality" and the purported "involvement" of its employees in a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

An investigation regarding UNRWA's performance conducted by an independent international committee concluded on April 22 and found that "Israel did not provide any evidence" to support its allegations regarding the agency's lack of impartiality.

Far-right attacks

Fowler disclosed widespread attacks carried out by far-right Israelis against the agency's headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and its staff.

"They spat at us, and their children threw stones at our cars, escalating to the point of arson, which was publicly denounced by the UNRWA's Commissioner-General," said Fowler.