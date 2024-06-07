The 10th-anniversary exhibition of the prestigious Istanbul Photo Awards, organised by Anadolu Agency, will kick off in Istanbul on Monday.

The event will feature award-winning photographs from this year.

Additionally, there will be a digital display area featuring award-winning photographs from the past 10 years.

Hosted at the Rami Library, the exhibition will be open until June 23, providing an opportunity for visitors to delve into a compelling array of images capturing significant global events from the past year.

From the tragedy of the Gaza genocide to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye last year, and from the operations of Mexican crime syndicates to the plight of Afghan refugees, the photographs offer a poignant reflection of human experiences across continents.