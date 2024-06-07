At least 28 Palestinians have been killed in the latest Israeli air and tank strikes, including three in Gaza school building sheltering displaced families as Tel Aviv's brutal war entered its ninth month, rescue workers say.

On Friday, Israeli tanks advanced to the southwest edge of Rafah, snipers commandeer residential buildings and high ground, residents said.

Hamas said it bombarded Israeli troops barricaded inside the house in Deir al Balah, causing deaths and injuries.

US-backed Qatari and Egyptian mediators have tried again this week to halt hostilities, release hostages and Palestinian captives, and an untrammelled flow of aid into Gaza.

But sources close to the talks said there were still no signs of a breakthrough.

'Death circle'

A month after rumbling into Rafah, Israeli forces have advanced to the southwest fringes of the city that skirts Gaza's border with Egypt, residents said.

They said tanks were stationed in the al Izba district near the Mediterranean coast while snipers had commandeered some buildings and high ground, trapping people in their homes.