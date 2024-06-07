WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN calls for 'immediate international action' on Sahel crisis
The lack of adequate shelter, clean water and sanitation is exacerbating the conditions faced by displaced people, while persistent insecurity prevented many from returning home.
UN calls for 'immediate international action' on Sahel crisis
Burkina Faso, one of the world's most volatile and impoverished countries, witnessed two military coups in 2022. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2024

The United Nations has called for immediate international action to prevent further forced displacement of civilians in Africa's troubled Sahel region, which is witnessing a worsening humanitarian crisis.

More than 3.3 million people have been forced to flee their homes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger over the past four years due to conflict exacerbated by the climate crisis, said the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR on Friday.

"This staggering forced displacement of civilians demands immediate international action to prevent it from worsening," Alpha Seydi Ba, the UNHCR spokesperson for West and Central Africa, told a media briefing in Geneva.

"The security situation in the central Sahel is volatile, forcing people to flee their homes in search of safety and protection."

The region has been caught in a spiral of militant violence for years.

Since 2012, Mali has been ravaged by different groups affiliated to Al Qaeda and the Daesh group, as well as by self-declared self-defence forces and bandits.

RelatedOver 20 killed in attack on central Mali village

Deepening crisis

RECOMMENDED

Burkina Faso, one of the world's most volatile and impoverished countries, witnessed two military coups in 2022.

"The UN Refugee Agency is deeply concerned about the fast-growing humanitarian crisis in the Sahel region," said Ba.

He said women and children were particularly vulnerable to exploitation, abuse and trafficking.

Meanwhile, the lack of adequate shelter, clean water and sanitation was exacerbating the poor conditions faced by displaced people, while persistent insecurity prevented many from returning home.

Over the last four years, while 2.8 million people have been displaced from their homes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger but remained within their own countries, a further 550,000 people have fled abroad.

"The increase in cross-border movement underscores the deepening of the crisis and the continued necessity to respond to needs in the Sahel by investing in protection, assistance and durable solutions," said Ba.

The UNHCR said it needs $443.5 million to cover urgent humanitarian needs in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and the Gulf of Guinea countries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers