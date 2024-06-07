WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's Modi nails coalition, invited to form government
Indian Prime Minister Modi presented signed letters of support from the 15-member National Democratic Alliance coalition, showing his majority to President Droupadi Murmu, who in turn invited him to form the next government.
India's Modi nails coalition, invited to form government
Modi instead forced into talks with the 15-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition, which guaranteed him the parliamentary numbers to govern/ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally secured his third term in office after an unexpectedly close election forced his party to rely on coalition partners to keep him in power.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled outright for the past decade but failed to repeat its previous two landslide wins this time around, defying analyst expectations and exit polls.

He was instead forced into quick-fire talks with the 15-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition, which guaranteed him the parliamentary numbers to govern, although there are no indications yet of any concessions he may have had to offer in return.

Modi presented signed letters of support showing his majority to President Droupadi Murmu, who in turn invited him to form the next government.

"I thank the people that they gave the NDA government a third chance to serve them," Modi said on Friday evening.

"This is the opportunity and will of the people and I thank them with my heart for this opportunity," he said.

Modi earlier addressed a meeting inside India's parliament of nearly 300 lawmakers forming his coalition and thanked them for unanimously supporting his leadership.

RelatedAmid Modi's escalating anti-Muslim rhetoric, why is the world so quiet?
RECOMMENDED

Concessions to allies

The meeting was a formality after the leaders of each party guaranteed their backing this week.

The alliance will wield 293 seats in the lower house of parliament out of a total of 543.

While it remains unknown what concessions Modi's allies have wrung in return for their support, media reports this week have suggested several are seeking plum ministerial posts.

The Indian Express reported on Friday that Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the southern state of Andhra Pradesh which holds 16 seats would press for the revival of plans to build a new state legislative capital.

Kumar's Janata Dal (United) party of Bihar state, the BJP's second-largest ally, was seeking a review of a contentious army recruitment scheme introduced by the government in 2022 to cut military expenditure.

RelatedWhy Modi and BJP fell short of their own expectations in India elections
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers