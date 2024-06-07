WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish political party in Greece vows to address minority's issues
Friendship, Equality and Peace Party is working to resolve pressing problems, including education and the denial of ethnic identity by Greek authorities, says chair Cigdem Asafoglu.
Turkish political party in Greece vows to address minority's issues
While the party is concentrated mostly in the Western Thrace region, officials visited even remote Turkish villages to campaign, underlining the importance of the elections. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
June 7, 2024

The head of a Greek political party, founded by the country's 150,000-strong Turkish minority, has announced that they are competing in the current elections to seek solutions to the minority's problems in the European Parliament.

Friendship, Equality and Peace Party (DEB) chair Cigdem Asafoglu said their decision to compete in the European elections has to do with the attitude of most Greek political parties towards Turks in Greece, which is generally ignorant or discriminatory.

"They even don't accept our identity as a Turkish-Muslim minority, so they can’t develop solutions to the problems of the minority," she stressed.

Saying that the DEB was the strongest party in the provinces of Rodop (Rodophe) and Xhanti (Iskece) in Western Thrace in the 2014 and 2019 European elections, Asafoglu said: "In the current elections, we will emphasise that the minority in the Western Thrace is Turkish."

"Our party is working to draw attention and develop solutions for the minority's pressing problems, including education and the denial of their ethnic identity by Greek authorities,” she added.

RelatedTurkish community in Greece condemns Athens for 'double standards' on human rights
RECOMMENDED

Discriminatory practices

The Western Thrace region – located near Greece's northeastern border with Türkiye – is home to a substantial, long-established Turkish minority numbering around 150,000.

For decades, Athens has carried out discriminatory practices against the local Turkish community, including preventing them from using the words "Turk" or "Turkish" in the names of their foundations, barring them from electing their own religious representatives, and shutting down their schools.

The rights of the Turks of Western Thrace were guaranteed under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. But since then, the situation has seriously deteriorated, with Greece refusing to carry out rulings by the European Court of Human Rights.

Türkiye has long criticized Greece for depriving the Muslim Turkish minority of their basic rights and freedoms.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers