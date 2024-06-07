The United Nations has decided to include Israel in the blacklist of countries and organisations that harm children in conflict zones.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel's military to a global list of offenders who have committed violations against children, Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan said.

Erdan said he was officially notified of the decision on Friday. The global list is included in an annual "Children and Armed Conflict" report on children and armed conflict due to be submitted to the UN Security Council.

Guterres also informed the Israeli army's attache of the decision, according to Israeli media.

Despite Israel's efforts to persuade Guterres to reconsider, the decision stands, with Israel slated to appear on the blacklist set to be published this month.

Failure to shield children