WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN puts Israel on blacklist for perpetrating violence against Gaza children
The global blacklist is included in a report on children and armed conflict that is due to be submitted to the UN Security Council this month.
UN puts Israel on blacklist for perpetrating violence against Gaza children
Rights groups have long pushed for Israel's inclusion in the blacklist. / Photo: AA  / Others
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2024

The United Nations has decided to include Israel in the blacklist of countries and organisations that harm children in conflict zones.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel's military to a global list of offenders who have committed violations against children, Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan said.

Erdan said he was officially notified of the decision on Friday. The global list is included in an annual "Children and Armed Conflict" report on children and armed conflict due to be submitted to the UN Security Council.

Guterres also informed the Israeli army's attache of the decision, according to Israeli media.

Despite Israel's efforts to persuade Guterres to reconsider, the decision stands, with Israel slated to appear on the blacklist set to be published this month.

RelatedHidden scars, broken dreams: Gaza’s children bear unseen weight of war

Failure to shield children

RECOMMENDED

Israel's UN envoy on Friday said he was "disgusted" that the Israeli army is to be included on an upcoming United Nations list of countries and armed forces that fail to protect children during war.

Erdan's comments came after receiving notification of Israel's inclusion on the list of countries that do not take adequate measures to shield children from conflict.

Last year, Russia's military and armed entities linked to Russia were included on the list.

Rights groups have long pushed for Israel's inclusion and in 2022, the United Nations issued a warning that Israel would need to show improvements in order not to be added.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 36,731 Palestinians 71 percent of them being women, children and infants.

RelatedIsrael must stop the unlawful detention of Palestinian children
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers